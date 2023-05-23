1 killed, 2 injured in southeast Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two others injured in a crash on the southeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Southeastern Avenue near Fisher Road shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators believe the crash was a head-on collision. The driver of one of the vehicles died after being taken to the hospital. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were also taken to the hospital. While the extent of their injuries is not known, their condition is stable, police said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.