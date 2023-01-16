1 killed in northwest Indianapolis crash

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near West 44th Street and Cold Spring Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the northwest side Monday night.

The crash happened in the 4400 block of Knollton Road, near West 44th Street and Cold Spring Road, around 10:30 p.m.

Officers responding to the scene found the vehicle off the roadway. Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling south on Knollton Road when it went off the road and flipped over.

Police tell 13News the driver of the vehicle, who was the only occupant, died in the crash. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.