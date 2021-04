One person is dead after a shooting in Indianapolis on Easter Sunday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, one person was fatally shot in Indianapolis on Easter Sunday.

IMPD officers responded to 10510 East 30th Street for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived they found a victim with gunshot wound(s).

The victim was pronounced dead.