One hurt in Noblesville apartment fire

It happened Thursday evening in a complex near State Road 32 and Little Chicago Road.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One person was injured Thursday in an apartment fire on Noblesville's west side.

It happened in the 5400 block of Village Winds Drive, which is near State Road 32 and Little Chicago Road.

Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke upon arrival.

A Noblesville Fire Department spokesperson said one person was pulled from a fire-involved apartment by a neighbor. The victim was taken by ambulance to Eskenazi Hospital. A condition report was not available.

Two apartments were said to be "significantly damaged."

Westfield firefighters assisted at the scene. A fire investigator was called. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Attached video is courtesy Noblesville Fire Department.)

NFD is on scene of a working apartment fire at 5437 Village Winds Drive.#noblesville pic.twitter.com/oRaEVZMVVa — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) January 22, 2021