One hurt I-70 car-semi crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind — Indiana State Police say one person was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Clay County.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway about three mile east of State Road 59.

ISP said a preliminary investigation indicates a car driven by a 35-year-old Colorado man was going west on I-70 and failed to observed traffic that had slowed because of rainy conditions. The driver attempted to avoid a collision but struck the rear of a semi tractor trailer. The car flipped and came to rest on the roadway.

Bystanders assisted the driver until first responders arrived. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not reported.