The crash between a semi and passenger vehicle happened shortly after 3 a.m.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — State Police are investigating a deadly overnight crash on Interstate 70 between Plainfield and Reagan Parkway west of Indianapolis.

A State Police spokesman said one woman was killed and another woman injured in the crash that involved a semi and passenger vehicle in the eastbound lanes around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

Nobody in the semi was injured.

Police have not identified those involved.

Crash investigators had eastbound lanes closed at Plainfield for several hours.

Reconstruction of the accident scene showed the semi had pulled over to the right shoulder during heavy rain and the passenger car struck the trailer from the rear. The woman who died was a passenger in the car, and was ejected in the crash.

The driver was alert and conscious when take to the hospital, according to police.

Police say weather conditions may have contributed to the crash. Both drivers were tested for impairment. Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash right now, but toxicology results are pending.

Troopers are still on scene of a fatal crash that occurred on I-70 EB near Plainfield at 3:20 this morning. The right two lanes are closed as the investigation continues.



Please seek alternate routes — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) November 15, 2020