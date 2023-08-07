One dead in off-road vehicle accident in southern Indiana

Authorities arrived and learned the driver had lost control on a curve, striking up a tree.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An investigation is ongoing for Indiana Conservation Officers after an off-road vehicle accident killed a passenger Saturday in Vanderburgh County.

Indiana conservation officers responded to the 12500 block of Saint Wendel Road in Evansville, just south of the Diamond Island Road intersection.

Authorities arrived and learned the driver had lost control on a curve, striking a tree. Witnesses removed the driver and passenger, 35-year-old Bryn Dant of Poseyville, from the ORV and performed lifesaving measures.

According to officials, Dant was not wearing or using safety gear at the time of the accident, and was transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.