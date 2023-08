Officers pronounced 30-year-old Zachariah Glenn Savage deceased when they arrived on scene.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A car crash in Martinsville left one dead Saturday night.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Department responded to a single vehicle crash at 3827 Blue Bluff Road.

An investigation into what led to the crash is ongoing.