One dead in I-70 crash in Morgan County

LITTLE POINT, Ind. — A crash involving a semi tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of a busy highway and left at least one person dead.
Few details were immediately available, but the Indiana Department of Transportation posted an alert early Thursday that said a crash on Interstate 70 just east of the Little Point interchange (County Road 1100 West) had closed all eastbound lanes, and that the crash was being called a fatality.
It's not known how long the highway will be closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as new information becomes available.
