One dead, child injured in Grant County crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Police say a motorcyclist was killed and two other people were injured in a Friday afternoon collision north of Upland.

The Grant County sheriff's department said in a media advisory that the two- vehicle crash happened on State Road 5 at County Road 200 South at around 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, police say Kevin Hairell had died of his injures. A passenger on the motorcycle, identified only as a juvenile, was unresponsive and flown to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a Marion hospital for her injuries.