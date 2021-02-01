One dead after two-vehicle crash near Greenfield

The head-on collision happened around 5:45 p.m. New Year's Day.

One person is dead and two others were injured Friday afternoon when two cars collided head on near Greenfield.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on New Years Day on County Road 200 North and Sugar Creek Trail, which is about two miles west of Greenfield.

Hancock County sheriff's officers say a Nissan Altima was going east on 200 North when its passenger-side wheels left the roadway and the car struck a guardrail. The impact caused the car to veer into the path of a Volkswagen Passat, resulting in the collision.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in that vehicle.

The two people in the Volkswagen were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.