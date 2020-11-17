One dead after officer-involved shooting in Batesville

Police said the incident began as a reported disturbance Monday morning.

BATESVILLE, Ind. — A standoff in southeastern Indiana ended Monday in an officer-involved shooting.

State police say Batesville Police Department officers had gone to a home on a report of a disturbance at around 8 a.m.

As officers were helping a woman and three children from the home, a shot was fired in the direction of an officer. The officer was slightly injured by debris caused by the shot, police said.

After additional officers were called to the scene, negotiators contacted the suspect. a man who lived at the home. At around 11 a.m., police say the man fired more shots from inside.

At about 11:30 a.m., "the suspect exited the garage of the home with a handgun. Officers fired their weapons, striking him with at least one shot," according to police.

ISP said the suspect received immediate medical treatment at the scene and later died at a hospital.

An investigation is underway and an autopsy is pending.