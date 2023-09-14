1 dead after house fire in Boone County

Crews were called to the 8400 block of East 100 South around 9:30 Thursday morning.

BOONE COUNTY, Indiana — Authorities in Boone County say one person was found dead after crews extinguished a house fire Thursday.

At 9:21 a.m., fire departments from Zionsville and Whitestown were called to the 8400 block of East County Road 100 South on multiple calls reporting a fire. Callers indicated that a person might be trapped inside the home.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire in multiple parts of the one-story home, a spokesperson said. After rescuers entered the building, conditions worsened and the crews had to exit, moving to defensive firefighting tactics.

The blaze was brought under control after about 90 minutes. During a search, one person was found deceased inside the house. No information about the victim has been released.