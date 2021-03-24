One dead after Anderson officer-involved shooting

The officer, who was not injured, is now on administrative leave.

ANDERSON, Ind. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Anderson.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of West 29th Street.

A police department spokesperson said multiple 911 calls reported a person firing a gun. When an officer arrived, "shots were being fired by a 60 year old male suspect. Multiple witnesses reported that the suspect pointed the firearm at the officer," according to the spokesperson.

Witnesses said the suspect refused the officer's multiple orders to drop his gun.

The spokesperson said "an exchange of gunfire ensued between the officer and the armed suspect. The suspect was injured in the exchange."

The suspect was later pronounced dead. Police haven't released the man's identity.

The officer, who was not injured in the incident, was placed on paid administrative leave.

An investigation is ongoing.