1 critically injured in northwest Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at West 38th Street and Georgetown Road. According to IMPD one of the drivers involved in the crash is in critical condition.
Photos of the scene shared by IMPD show a motorcycle at the scene and a vehicle that came to rest on its top.
There is no report on whether there were other injuries at this time.
This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.