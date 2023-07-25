x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 critically injured in northwest Indianapolis crash

The crash happened Tuesday night near West 38th Street and Georgetown Road.
Credit: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
Police investigate a crash at West 38th Street and Georgetown Road in Indianapolis on July 25, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at West 38th Street and Georgetown Road. According to IMPD one of the drivers involved in the crash is in critical condition. 

Photos of the scene shared by IMPD show a motorcycle at the scene and a vehicle that came to rest on its top.

There is no report on whether there were other injuries at this time.

This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

In the News: Central Indiana headlines for 7/25/23 (10pm Update)

Before You Leave, Check This Out