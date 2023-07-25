1 critically injured in northwest Indianapolis crash

The crash happened Tuesday night near West 38th Street and Georgetown Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at West 38th Street and Georgetown Road. According to IMPD one of the drivers involved in the crash is in critical condition.

Photos of the scene shared by IMPD show a motorcycle at the scene and a vehicle that came to rest on its top.

There is no report on whether there were other injuries at this time.

IMPD is investigating a serious crash at W 38th St and Georgetown Rd. 38th St is closed eastbound from Georgetown and Georgetown is closed northbound just north of 34th. Drivers are asked to avoid these routes for the next few hours. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/Wtod2NJFk1 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 26, 2023