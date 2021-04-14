One civilian transported to hospital after early morning apartment fire in Greenwood

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Meridian Oaks Apartments in Greenwood around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

GREENWOOD, Ind — Some residents in Greenwood are sheltering at a neighboring apartment complex after an early Wednesday fire.

Officials say the first unit on scene was quickly met with heavy fire on the front side and roof of the building.

About 15-20 minutes into the fire, all units in the apartment building were advised to evacuate and the fire was brought under control.

A section of the roof fell in and because of that, so much water went inside the apartments that it made it unsafe for firefighters to go inside. Firefighters had to do an exterior search by breaking windows so they can look inside to make sure everyone was out of the building, according to officials.

One resident was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials told 13News that neighboring Bay Shore Apartments was opening up their gymnasium for residents affected by the fire. All residents affected by the fire have been accounted for. The Red Cross was also responding for victim's assistance.