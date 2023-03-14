Omega-3 supplements for pets recalled

A notice from the FDA says the problem is the soft gels may contain too much Vitamin A.

INDIANAPOLIS — Stratford Care is recalling multiple brands of Omega-3 supplements for dogs and cats.

The problem is they may contain too much Vitamin A.

Elevated levels of the vitamin can lead to a plethora of health issues in animals, including death.

So far, just one dog owner has reported a Vitamin A toxicity.

The affected products are distributed in bottles containing 60 soft gels and sold in vet offices and retailers.