Older voting machines could pose election security risks

More than half of Indiana counties use voting machines that do not include a verified paper trail.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new analysis by the Indiana University Public Policy Institute shows most of Indiana’s counties still rely on older, paperless voting machines that could pose security risks in next month’s election.

In 52 of Indiana’s 92 counties, the study showed voters submit their ballots using direct-recording electronic voting machines (DREs) that do not include a verified paper trail for votes.

“Without a verifiable paper record of votes, it can be difficult to detect security breaches or errors in the electronic systems,” said Joti Martin, a policy analyst at PPI. “Without that paper trail, it also is more challenging to try to recount or audit votes in the event of an election-related issue.”

In 20129, legislators passed a law requiring all Indiana counties to move to paper trail voting systems by 2030.

Critics said that’s not soon enough.

“So apparently we just have to cross our fingers and hope that everything goes OK,” said Julia Vaughn, a spokesperson for Common Cause Indiana, a non-profit organization that works to hold government accountable. “The real solution to this is electronic machines that allow everybody to have access to what the machine is recording. That’s (called ) a voter verifiable paper trail and too many counties in Indiana do not have that in place.”

Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush told 13News her county does have a paper trail system, but it’s not viewable to voters. The plan to roll out a voter-verifiable paper trail system by the next election.

Miami County Clerk Sherry Raber said they have received the VVPAT machines that record votes on paper that attach to the machine, but they are not using them for this election.