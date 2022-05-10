Gondolas return to downtown Indy canal

One of Indy's best-kept secrets will be back in service through Sept. 23.

INDIANAPOLIS — A slice of Venice has returned to the downtown Indianapolis canal. The gondola boats will be roaming the waters until Sept. 23.

"We are the best-kept secret. I would say we are one of the gems of Indianapolis and we are hard to find," said Jeff "Goffredo" Hutson, director of Old World Gondoliers. "But once you find us and know about us, then definitely it's something you'll want to share with family and friends."

Old World Gondolas is in its 19th season in Indianapolis. They offer rides for up to eight people that run 30 or 60 minutes.

The company also offers various services for weddings, including arrival or departure from wedding venues along the canal, or even getting married on a gondola.

"I just wanted to bring something back to my hometown, and I also wanted there to be a venue where performers could make a professional living singing," Hutson said.

The rides immerse Hoosiers in a culture generally thought to be a flight away.

"The fact that I can bring them a very calming experience from Venice, but here in Indianapolis, Indiana, actually makes me feel better about what I'm doing here today," said William "Mossimo" Manning, a gondolier at Old World Gondoliers.

"All of the songs that they perform are almost like lullabies. They just transport you back to the old world," Hutson said. "It's a beautiful experience."