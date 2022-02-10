Ohio roofer dies after falling through skylight at Sam's Club in Columbus

The Bartholomew County coroner estimated the fall from the skylight was between 40 and 50 feet.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A roofer from Ohio died Tuesday after falling through a skylight at the Sam's Club in Columbus.

According to the Associated Press, 42-year-old Pedro Gonzalez, of West Chester, Ohio, was working for an Ohio-based industrial roofing company. He was working at the store located at 2715 Merchant Mile, near Interstate 65 and State Road 46, around 2:20 p.m. when he fell through the skylight.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting estimated the fall from the skylight was between 40 and 50 feet.

Investigators believe Gonzalez was standing up near the skylight and slipped, falling through. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

X-rays indicated Gonzalez suffered multiple fractures to his skull and spine.