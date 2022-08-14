Ohio-based Swenson's Drive-In sends food truck to celebrate new Avon location build

It's the first drive-in they've expanded outside of Ohio in their 88-year history.

AVON, Ind. — You'll soon be able to get "the best burger in Ohio" right here in Central Indiana.

Swensons Drive-In is opening a location in Avon.

It's the first drive-in they've planned outside of Ohio in their 88-year history.

You can try it out as soon as Monday.

They're bringing their food truck to Hendricks County to sell their burgers and milkshakes. The event is celebrates the start of construction of the new restaurant.

The first 100 people in line will get a free sandwich.