Ohio Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy taken from babysitter in Cincinnati area

Police named Lucy Renee Bullock, 22, a suspect after she allegedly took Brandon Rozier Jr. at 5 a.m. from the Cincinnati area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CINCINNATI — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hamilton County.

Police named Lucy Renee Bullock, 22, a suspect after she allegedly took Brandon Rozier Jr. at 5 a.m. from the Cincinnati area.

According to the alert, Bullock may be driving a four-door 2009 Black Saturn Vue with Ohio license plate JVU5960.

Brandon was dropped off to a babysitter on Thursday morning by his mother and when she returned to pick him up, he was gone, a release from the North Hill College Police Department says.

Bullock, a friend of the babysitter reportedly took Brandon in the babysitter’s car without permission and was witnessed taking both on a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

Brandon has braided black hair and brown eyes and was last seen in the 1900 block of Sterling Avenue wearing a black shirt.

Bullock is 5 feet, 3 inches and 135 pounds and is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).