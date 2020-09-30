Officials say they're ready for early voting, Election Day

They're already processing an increased number of absentee ballots.

INDIANAPOLIS — Election officials statewide are busily preparing for what could be record turnout at the polls in November.

In Marion County, voters can begin early in-person voting next week, a full month before Election Day.

"We're getting ready, we will be ready," said Russell Hollis, deputy director of the Marion County Clerk's Office. "We're in a good spot today."

It's a better spot than in past elections, he says, thanks to more early voting locations than ever before.

Beginning October 6, voters will be able to cast their ballot in the clerk's office at the City-County Building.

On October 24, Marion County will add five additional early voting sites throughout the city.

"This is the most early voting locations that we've ever had in the history of Marion County voting," said Hollis.

Click here for early voting locations in Marion County.

The Marion County Election Board has also hired more workers to handle absentee ballot applications for this election and surpassed its goal of 2,000 people to work the polls on Election Day. So far, Hollis said they've recruited double that.

OTHER COUNTIES

A spokesperson for the Indiana Secretary of State's Office told 13News the state is airing ads statewide to help recruit poll workers.

"I can tell you anecdotally we are hearing that counties are getting volunteers and in many cases new volunteers, meaning people who have not volunteered previously," said Valerie Warycha, communications director for the Secretary of State.

"We have all the necessary poll workers," said Boone County Clerk Jessica Fouts. "We have (also) increased our absentee voter boards and ballot counters."

Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said her county will need about 225 poll workers.

"In our county, the party chairs are responsible for finding poll workers, so I'm not certain right this second how many more are needed, but thankfully, we have some very dedicated workers who like to work every election. We have already more than doubled our absentee numbers from 2016, so we are preparing to have about 30 people come in on Election Day to open absentee ballots and help get them counted," said Pratt.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

● October 5: Deadline to register to vote

● October 6: Early voting opens

● October 22: Absentee voting applications due

● November 2: Early voting ends