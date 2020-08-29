Suspect who barricaded inside home is now custody after 2 police officers were shot on Saturday

The suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS — The suspect accused of shooting two police officers in south St. Louis has been taken into custody about 12 hours after the standoff started.

A spokesperson from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said around 5:35 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

On Saturday around 5:45 p.m., two police officers were shot after responding to a call in the South Grand neighborhood in the 3700 block of Hartford. This is near Tower Grove Park.

Both officers were transported to a hospital. One of the officers was shot in the head and the other was shot in the leg. During a press conference, Chief John Hayden said the officer who was shot in the head is in very critical condition. He asked for prayers for the two officers.

As of 9:30 p.m., the officer who is in critical condition was in surgery.

The suspect ordered a couple out of their home at gunpoint after the shooting and remained barricaded there for hours. That suspect did not know the couple.

The barricaded subject from the 3700 block of Hartford has been taken into custody and the area has been rendered safe.



There are no further updates at this time, but we will provide information later today as it comes available. https://t.co/Lrlr7GlNaC — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 30, 2020

This is the home where police say a gunman forced his way in after shooting two @SLMPD officers. The couple who lives here got out, at gunpoint, unhurt. Did not know the suspect. pic.twitter.com/S3QfBGWRlx — Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) August 30, 2020

“Our officers have been going through a lot this summer.” Hayden said. "It's very disturbing, we're just trying to do our job," he said.

Hayden said both officers are around the age of 29. The officer who is in very critical condition has been with the department for about three years and the other officer has been with the department for under a year.

Hayden also said a total of eight officers have been shot in the line of duty since June 1.

On Saturday, there were more than two dozen police officers are outside the emergency room at Saint Louis University Hospital.

RIGHT NOW: This is how close we can get to Hartford. This is the scene at Arsenal and Grand right now, as police are blocking the roads. One couple I spoke to says they were about to eat dinner when they saw police swarm the area. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/U82tXq3y4I — Justina Coronel (@JustinaCoronel) August 30, 2020

5 On Your Side's Justina Coronel spoke to a woman who was out to eat in the popular area.

"We got here and pulled up to get a quick bite to eat at the diner and then police were everywhere, and then told us to move down here. We heard reports that two officers were shot and somebody barricaded themselves in. You heard the ambulance and sirens... it was just like a movie, they came in and shut the street down. There was lot of people and people that were working, it’s pretty active so they moved us for safety," Sara Turnbull said.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson shared the following tweet:

Two @SLMPD officers were shot by a gunman tonight while protecting St. Louis citizens, and they are now hospitalized. Teresa & I are praying for the officers and their families. Chief Hayden said this makes eight STL officers shot since June. This violence must end! #BackTheBlue https://t.co/bT97CdfBHY — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 30, 2020

Statement from St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson:

“What happened today is deeply upsetting and troubling. We’ve had eight officers now shot in the line of duty since June 1. I ask that everyone please keep the injured officers from tonight in their thoughts and prayers, in addition to all the men and women of the SLMPD and their friends, family and loved ones.”

Statement from Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner,

“We extend our deepest concern and sadness surrounding today’s unfortunate events. I want to extend my prayers for the injured SLMPD officers and their families.”