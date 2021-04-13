Officer injured in crash during vehicle pursuit on Indy's north side

The crash happened on Meridian Street at Fall Creek Parkway.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metro police officer is in serious but stable condition after a crash during the pursuit of a vehicle north of downtown Indianapolis.

According to an IMPD spokesperson, the pursuit began when officers observed a car occupied by a person who matched the description of someone sought in the investigation of a felony crime

Police said speeds ranged from 35 to 80 miles per hour during the chase. Officers briefly lost sight of the car but resumed the chase a short time later.