Off-the-clock Indianapolis nurse saves man's life

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A local emergency department nurse recently found himself in the right place at the right time and helped saved a man's life.

Koree Pereira is a nurse in the emergency department at Community Hospital East.

He said he likes the challenge of never knowing what's next.

"One minute, you could just be hanging out and helping out other co-workers do things, and the next minute, you're running through an emergency coming through the front door, or MS is bringing somebody in, so it's it's kind of exhilarating at times," Pereira said.

During a recent night out at a bar in Brownsburg with his brother, Pereira certainly was not prepared for what was coming.

"This guy just walked by us, and he kind of had this look on his face, but we didn't really think anything much of it just because we're in a bar, and that's kind of expected — everybody's there having a good time," Pereira said. "But he took 10-15 steps to the left of us and then he just collapsed."

Pereira said he noticed the man was not blinking or breathing and jumped in to help.

"I was like, oh, I've seen this before, and that's when I just kind of clicked in to 'nurse mode' and checked the pulse and checked respirations and unfortunately, he had none," Pereira said. "I got him in the perfect CPR position, started CPR on him and fortunately, I got him back."

The man had technically died since there was no pulse but because of Pereira's quick action and training, he was able to revive the man just as police and paramedics arrived.

And Pereira is very humble about the whole situation.

The hospital probably would never have known about Pereira's life-saving event if it hadn't been for an officer who was also at the bar and witnessed what he had done.

"Mr. Pereira should be commended for his quick actions. With today's climate and concern over the COVID pandemic, it was reassuring to see Mr. Pereira did not hesitate and quickly reverted to his training," the officer wrote.