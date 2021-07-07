x
Off-duty officer killed in Delaware County motorcycle crash

MUNCIE, Ind. — An off-duty officer died in a motorcycle crash in Delaware County Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at Delaware County roads 462-E and 550-S. 

The chief deputy of the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, Jeff Stanley, told 13News that 42-year-old Chad Clevenger of IU Ball Memorial Hospital Police died in the crash. 

Clevenger worked as a police officer at IU Health hospitals in East Central Indiana, and previously was a reserve officer with the Muncie Police Department. 

This is the third time in more than three weeks that a traffic accident involving a motorcycle has resulted in a death in Delaware County.