Oddities and Curiosities Expo coming to Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — Feast your eyes on the strange, unusual and bizarre.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo will be at the West Pavilion in the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Visitors will get to see and shop for a wide variety of items from local and national vendors, including taxidermy, preserved animal specimens, original horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, skulls, bones and funeral collectibles.

There will also be photo opportunities, tarot readings, sideshows performers and concessions.

"The Oddities and Curiosities Expo was created purely out of the excitement of bringing communities we care about together through events," said Michelle Cozzaglio, who owns the expo with her husband, Tony. "Honestly, we had no idea it would turn into what it has today! Our goal has always been to uplift those around us while giving everyone, including ourselves, the opportunity to truly do what they love."

For $235, guests can take part in a day-long taxidermy class where they will learn to make their own full-sized rabbit mount.