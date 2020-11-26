Occupants evacuate after 2 fires in 6 hours at apartment complex on city's northwest side

Fire officials said approximately 70 people were displaced after two fires within six hours of each other at the Highland Pointe Apartments.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters responded to two fires on the city's northwest side at the same apartment complex within six hours of each other.

The first fire at Highland Pointe Apartments at the 5400 block of Michigan Road, near Kessler Boulevard, was reported just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in an hour. An IFD spokesperson said there were no injuries, but approximately 45 occupants displaced and 44 units were affected.

For the 2nd time in 6 hours, occupants of the Highland Pointe Apartments on N Michigan Rd were forced to evacuate after fire broke out in 2 separate buildings. No injuries & all occupants evacuated OK. Approximately 56 total units were affected with 70 occupants displaced. pic.twitter.com/FUSXWIsvdm — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) November 26, 2020

The second fire at the same apartment complex was reported just before 3 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters were able to get the second fire under control in 30 minutes. An IFD spokesperson said there were no injuries, but 24 occupants displaced and 12 units were affected.