Occupants evacuate after 2 fires in 6 hours at apartment complex on city's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters responded to two fires on the city's northwest side at the same apartment complex within six hours of each other.
The first fire at Highland Pointe Apartments at the 5400 block of Michigan Road, near Kessler Boulevard, was reported just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in an hour. An IFD spokesperson said there were no injuries, but approximately 45 occupants displaced and 44 units were affected.
The second fire at the same apartment complex was reported just before 3 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters were able to get the second fire under control in 30 minutes. An IFD spokesperson said there were no injuries, but 24 occupants displaced and 12 units were affected.
IFD is working with with Red Cross Indianapolis and apartment management for shelter for the occupants.