NTSB: Fuel error preceded deadly Kokomo plane crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation says the wrong fuel is why a plane went down in a Kokomo field in 2019.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the engine failed because it was filled with jet fuel instead of another product called avgas.

The pilot, 59-year-old Dr. Daniel Greenwald of Florida, died in the crash.

Investigators say Greenwald's "inadequate supervision" of the fueling at the Kokomo Municipal Airport was a contributing factor.

The examination revealed the presence of a clear liquid consistent in color and order with that of Jet A in a fuselage tank and in the fuel lines leading to the fuel manifolds of both engines. Several of the engine spark plugs exhibited damage consistent with "detonation."

The NTSB report says the airport employee who fueled the airplane asked the pilot if he wanted jet fuel and the pilot said "yes." He said the he asked the pilot if he wanted jet fuel because the airplane looked like a jet airplane.

When the airplane arrived, the employee pulled out the Jet A fuel truck and parked it in front of the airplane while the pilot was still inside the airplane.

The employee said that he asked the pilot again if he was wanted jet fuel, and the pilot said "yes."

The employee fueled the airplane with about 163 gallons of Jet A from the fuel truck.

According to the NTSB report:

Post-accident examination of the airplane revealed the airplane wreckage path was about 328 ft in length along an approximate heading of 046° on a dry and hard surfaced fallow bean field. Components of the left side of the airplane were near the southwestern portion of the wreckage path. The wreckage and the wreckage path displayed features consistent with an accelerated stall.

It happened on the east side of Kokomo off of State Road 22 and County Road 300 East.