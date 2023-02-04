NTSB finds no evidence of mechanical malfunctions in fatal plane crash

The NTSB examined the airplane after the crash and found no evidence of mechanical malfunctions, according to the report.

INDIANAPOLIS — National Transportation Safety Board released a report with new details from its investigation into a Jan. 24 plane crash on the south side of Indianapolis that killed a man.

The report said the plane, a single-engine Cirrus SR20, was destroyed when it was involved in an accident in the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue, near Shelby Street and Edwards Avenue.

The pilot, 20-year-old Shane Pennington II, was killed in the crash. Pennington was issued his certification to be a private pilot in Aug. 2022, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In its report, the NTSB said it examined the airplane wreckage after the crash and found no evidence of mechanical malfunctions.

The report said the flight lasted about 13 minutes.

Investigators reviewed tracking data from the plane. That data showed the plane took off at 3:26 p.m. from Indianapolis Executive Airport in Zionsville.

After takeoff, the airplane turned left, climbed about 1,000 feet above the ground and then continued southeast past downtown Indianapolis.

The peak altitude was 1,700 feet and the top speed was 129 mph.

Just before the end of the data, the report said the plane made a 360° left turn and began a rapid descent.

The NTSB drew out the plane's flight path, which showed that sudden turn before the crash.

A residential surveillance camera captured the impact sequence and showed the airplane impact in a nose and right-wing low attitude, the report said.

The plane crashed at 3:39 p.m.