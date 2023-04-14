'We're not anti-gun, we're anti-violence': Some Indianapolis businesses are going gun-free during NRA convention

Several downtown Indianapolis businesses have put a sticker on their window to say they prefer people to not carry guns in their establishment.

INDIANAPOLIS — Around 70,000 people from around the country have made their way to downtown Indianapolis for the NRA convention.

"I love it when people from out of town, out of state come into Indiana, Indianapolis and leave their money with us," said Jim Dora, president and CEO of General Hotels Corporation.

Many hotels, like Dora's, are at or near capacity for the weekend.

Dora will continue to allow guests at the Crowne Plaza Hotel downtown to bring firearms inside.

"I would imagine that at any given time, we have persons in our hotel, travelers in our hotel that are legally exercising their constitutional rights, and it's not an issue," Dora said.

Some establishments, like Stomping Ground in Windsor Park, are going gun-free.

"We have around 20 businesses who have signed on to either use the coasters, some have decided to put a sticker on their window, to say they prefer people to not carry guns in their establishment," said Rebecca McCracken, with the Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition.

Her organization is using this weekend to get their message across.

"We're not anti-gun, we're anti-gun violence, and we have a gun violence epidemic in our city, state, country, and we really want to raise that conversation," McCracken said.

Police are reminding everyone to respect private business owners' requests.

"It's generally legal to exercise your constitutional right to carry on private property," said Josh Barker, deputy chief of operations with IMPD. "However, if a private business owner is uncomfortable with that display, they always reserve the right to regulate who can come onto their property."