Here's who will speak at NRA leadership forum in downtown Indianapolis

The speaker's forum will take place Friday, April 14 at the Indiana Convention Center from 2-4 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Rife Association announced speakers at its 152nd annual convention being held in downtown Indianapolis in April.

Former President Donald Trump, former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb are among the speakers for the NRA-ILA (Institute for Legislative Action) Leadership Forum on Friday, April 14 at the Indiana Convention Center from 2-4 p.m.

According to the NRA's website, admission is free and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are not required, but those in attendance must be an NRA member. Doors open at noon, but people can start lining up at 11 a.m.

Here is a list of speakers confirmed for the leadership forum:

Mike Braun, U.S. senator from Indiana

Eric Holcomb, governor of Indiana

Asa Hutchinson, former governor of Arkansas

Jim Jordan, U.S. representative from Ohio

Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president of the NRA

Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota

Mike Pence, former vice president of the United States and governor of governor

Chris Sununu, governor of New Hampshire

Donald Trump, former president of the United States

The 2023 Annual Meetings & Exhibit will be at the Indiana Convention Center April 14-16.