Northwest side interstate crash claims one life

It happened late Thursday evening near I-465's Michigan Road exit.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 465 late Thursday night.

It happened just east of the Michigan Road exit just before midnight.

Indiana State Police told 13News a semi tractor-trailer was parked on the highway's right shoulder, awaiting roadside assistance. ISP said the truck driver had employed safety protocols, including placing cones behind the truck. Police said a van struck the rear of the semi, killing the van's passenger.

The driver of the van was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

There were no other injuries.

INDOT said all westbound lanes were blocked after the crash and that traffic in the area could be disrupted until about 4 a.m. Friday.