Northeast side Meijer holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — Meijer is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at one of its northeast side locations Thursday, Feb. 25.
The clinic will take place at the 5550 N. Keystone Ave. store, near the Meridian-Kessler and Broad Ripple neighborhoods.
Meijer said this is not a walk-in event but noted there is some availability Thursday. Anyone 60 years old and over can register by texting COVID to 75049 or online at this link. Once registered, customers will be contacted directly with an appointment time once an appointment window is confirmed for them.
According to a press release, more than 1,000 people are expected to be vaccinated today at the Meijer on Keystone Avenue.