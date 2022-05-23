North Indianapolis bar ordered to close after shooting left 1 critically injured

N Zone Bar & Grill was ordered to shut down Sunday. It will remain closed until its owners get the permits that firefighters say the bar needs but doesn't have.

INDIANAPOLIS — A bar on the north side of Indianapolis has been shut down, firefighters said after inspecting the business as part of a shooting investigation and discovering it was operating without several permits.

Police were called to a person shot at 8311 N. Michigan Road, the address for N Zone Bar & Grill, Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

IMPD said the person who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

As part of the investigation, Pike Township firefighters inspected the business.

According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the bar didn't have a valid amusement and entertainment permit. This type of permit is required for places that have amusement rides or hosts events like concerts, movies and dances.

Pike Township Fire Marshal Jonathan Kempler also found that the bar's owner didn't have the permits required for construction that was in progress at the bar.

The fire department issued an order Sunday to shut down the bar. It will remain closed until its owners get these permits. The bar also can't open until its owners have fixed several fire code violations, the fire department said.