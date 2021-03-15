North side apartment fire displaces 8 people

Investigators believe the fire started outside on the patio of one of the first floor apartments and spread to the upstairs apartment.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight people were displaced from their home Sunday afternoon after a fire spread to multiple apartments on the north side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the Meridian Lakes Apartments in the 7300 block of Meridian Hills Court, near West 73rd Street and Hoover Road, around 2:15 p.m.

Heavy fire was showing from both floors of the back side of the building when firefighters arrived.

2:18 PM - 4 units heavily damaged at Meridian Lakes Apts. after fire starts on 1st floor patio & communicates to upper level apts. Exact cause still unclear. #IFD Firefighters find heavy fire showing upon arrival at 7329 Meridian Hill Ct. Under control in 30 minutes. No injuries pic.twitter.com/csMOSKmuv2 — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) March 14, 2021

Everyone was able to get out of the building before firefighters arrived. There were no injuries in the incident.

