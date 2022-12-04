Officials said the deputy quickly sprung into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver on the student.

Thankfully, he was able to help get the piece of candy out and officials said the girl is expected to be okay.

"Deputy Josey’s quick actions certainly abated a tragedy and allowed a young girl the opportunity to return home to her family," The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said. "We are beyond fortunate that Deputy Josey chose a career in law enforcement after serving eight years in the United States Army Reserve as a Combat Medic."



