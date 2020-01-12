North Harding Street church to be demolished after Thanksgiving Day fire

Once demolition is finished, fire investigators will go back in to try and determine a cause.

INDIANAPOLIS — Greater Zion Fellowship Community Church will have to be demolished after a devastating fire on Thanksgiving Day.

The Indianapolis Fire Department reported demolition will begin in the next several days to remove any unsafe portions. Once that is done, fire investigators will go back in to try and determine a cause.

The fire at the church, located at 2440 N. Harding St., was reported around 11:10 p.m. Nov. 26.

After the first trucks arrived, additional firefighters were called to assist.

No one was inside the church at the time of the fire. The congregation has been meeting in online services since June.

No injuries were reported.