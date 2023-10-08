North Central student found with weapon on campus

According to the school, the incident was handled prior to school starting.

INDIANAPOLIS — North Central High School confirmed late Thursday afternoon that a student brought a weapon on campus.

In a email sent to parents, NCHS said that before the start of the school day, the located a student that was found to be in possession of a weapon. School administration immediately reported the incident to the Washington Township police.

The school said that the incident was handled after immediately enacting safety protocols.

The full email read as follows:

"Dear NCHS Family,



During routine supervision at NCHS prior to the start of school today, a student was found to be in possession of a weapon. This discovery was reported by NCHS Administration to the WTS Police Department. Our officers acted swiftly and immediately to enact safety protocols, and the situation was handled prior to classes starting.



As a reminder, it is the shared responsibility of students, staff, and families to ensure that our school continues to be a safe place to grow and learn. WTS fosters a See Something, Say Something culture, as we know our students hear about potential disruptions and incidents prior to administration in many cases; thus, we ask you to continue to encourage your student to report potential unsafe situations they may hear about or see happening to any NCHS staff member or through our MSDWT Anonymous Tip Line. Resources and additional support information are available on the MSDWT Safety & Security page .

Additionally, we continue our ongoing safety protocols that include: random screenings and searches, daily campus security checks, and emergency drills.



The safety of our students remains our top priority, and the courage of students and staff to do what is right is essential in maintaining that priority.



Sincerely,

NCHS Administration"

No further information was provided by the school.