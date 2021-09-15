Foundation in memory of late North Central athletic director to benefit future students

Paul Loggan died of COVID-19 last year, but his legacy and spirit is still felt at North Central High School.

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a North Central athletic director who died from COVID-19 is adding to his legacy

Paul Loggan's family launched a foundation in his honor. One of the first donations was $10,000 from Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts.

Current North Central High School Athletic Director Andy Elkins said Loggan's spirit is still felt throughout the campus.

"We think about Paul all the time. Everywhere you go, you see state championship pictures, he's in them," said Elkins.

Loggan's son, Michael, said student athletes at North Central were his pride and joy. To continue his father's mission of supporting high school sports, he and his family launched the Paul Loggan Foundation.

"As a family we thought it was important to keep his legacy alive and give these kids and athletic department the best situation and provide financial support for them," said Loggan.

The money will be used for everything a student athlete needs such as uniforms, equipment and more.

"Those kids who might not be able to financially support it; we are there for them, we have their back. Now every kid gets a chance to play and compete and have the same opportunity," said Loggan.

But Elkins said the impact of this foundation is deeper than sports.

"He wanted to give kids something to do from 3-6 (p.m.) that was positive. He wanted to give them an outlet for that energy, that if they didn't have athletics after school, where is that energy being spent? He wanted all kids to have the opportunity to put on a North Central uniform," said Elkins.

So far, the foundation has raised more than $45,000. They're hoping the community will help support the foundation for years to come.

"As fellow Hoosiers, we have to come together and help support one another. As a Washington Township community, we are a family," said Loggan.