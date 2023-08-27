Non-profit unveils new office near Mass Ave.

The organization focuses on meeting neighbors' needs from affordable home ownership, to small business help, to education.

INDIANAPOLIS — A non-profit group dedicated to helping the community in Marion County has a new home tonight.

The Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation (MBCDC) unveiled its new office space Saturday in a plaza near Mass Ave. on North Sherman drive.

