Nominations open for 'Military Hero of the Month' contest

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana Chevy Dealers want you to help honor hometown military heroes for their service to our country.
Nominate a military hero at the Military Hero of the Month website and they could win an Indy 500 prize package that includes a $1,000 gift card, two Indianapolis 500 tickets and spots in the pre-race Military Parade.
The nominee must be an active duty member, reservist, National Guard member, veteran or retiree of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps or Coast Guard.
The deadline to enter is April 30, 2022. The Military Hero of the Month will be announced on Armed Forces Day, May 21, 2022.