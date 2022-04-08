Nominations open for 'Military Hero of the Month' contest

Central Indiana Chevy Dealers want to pay tribute to hometown Hoosier heroes with a special Indianapolis 500 contest.

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana Chevy Dealers want you to help honor hometown military heroes for their service to our country.

Nominate a military hero at the Military Hero of the Month website and they could win an Indy 500 prize package that includes a $1,000 gift card, two Indianapolis 500 tickets and spots in the pre-race Military Parade.

The nominee must be an active duty member, reservist, National Guard member, veteran or retiree of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps or Coast Guard.