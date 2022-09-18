x
No injuries after small plane crashes at Delphi airport

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the plane to crash at the Delphi Municipal Airport Saturday evening.

DELPHI, Ind. — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a small plane to crash at the Delphi Municipal Airport, located at located at 8296 W. Division Line Road, Saturday evening.

The plane caught fire after the crash, but nobody was injured, according to the Delphi Fire Department.

Several other law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Delphi is roughly 70 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Delphi Fire is currently on the scene of a plane crash that resulted in a fire at the Delphi Airport. The occupants were not injured. Several agencies are on scene investigating at this time.

Posted by Delphi Fire Department on Saturday, September 17, 2022

