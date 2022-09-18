No injuries after small plane crashes at Delphi airport

DELPHI, Ind. — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a small plane to crash at the Delphi Municipal Airport, located at located at 8296 W. Division Line Road, Saturday evening.
The plane caught fire after the crash, but nobody was injured, according to the Delphi Fire Department.
Several other law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Delphi is roughly 70 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.
