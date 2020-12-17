Man and woman fatally shot in Noblesville home

Noblesville police say a man and woman were shot in a home near 161st and Hazel Dell Road Thursday afternoon.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville police are investigating after two people were fatally shot Thursday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a home in the 15000 block of Plains Road around 1:30 p.m.

Officers located a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics transported one victim to St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street and the other to Eskenazi Hospital, both with life-threatening injuries.

Both died at the hospital from their injuries. They were later identified as Kristin and Rene Tomalia, whom police say are married.