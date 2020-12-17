Man and woman fatally shot in Noblesville home

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville police are investigating after two people were fatally shot Thursday afternoon.
Police say they responded to a home in the 15000 block of Plains Road around 1:30 p.m.
Officers located a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medics transported one victim to St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street and the other to Eskenazi Hospital, both with life-threatening injuries.
Both died at the hospital from their injuries. They were later identified as Kristin and Rene Tomalia, whom police say are married.
Police say there is no danger to the community regarding the shooting.