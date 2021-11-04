Noblesville PD implements new program to help prevent fraud, human trafficking and shoplifting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Police Department announced a new program aimed at preventing shoplifting, fraud and human trafficking.
Through the Business Watch program, the department will partner with local businesses to create training programs and open a direct line of communication between Noblesville business owners and Noblesville Police.
“We are excited to launch this new and innovative program for our local businesses just in time for the busy holiday shopping season," Noblesville Police Chief John Mann said in a statement.
The Noblesville Police Department will begin signing up local businesses through an application process beginning the second week of November.
Noblesville business owners or managers interested in the program can contact Community Outreach Sergeant Greg Kehl at 317-776-6340 ext. 1253 or by email at gkehl@noblesville.in.us.