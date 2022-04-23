Noblesville PD asking for help finding 17-year-old runaway

Alayna Stamper was reported missing on April 23 after leaving her home and refusing to return.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Police Department is asking for help locating a runaway 17-year-old girl.

Alayna Stamper was reported missing on April 23 after leaving her home and refusing to return.

Stamper is believed to be in Hamilton County or the Logansport area. She is not believed to be in danger.

She is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. She weighs about 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark leggings and a dark backpack.

Anyone that has information regarding the whereabouts of Stamper is encouraged to contact Detective Wilkes Brisson-Monteith at 317-773-1300.

Press Release Incident Number: NPD #2022-14079 Incident Date/Time: 4/23/2022 @ 3:35 p.m. Incident Type: Runaway... Posted by Noblesville Police Department on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.