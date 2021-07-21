Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Noblesville

The man was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Noblesville police officer shot a man following an incident Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of South 5th Street, near Vine Street, around 5:20 a.m.

Police got to the scene but did not get a response from anyone in the house. Then, police heard yelling coming from the west. Police saw a man and his girlfriend walking back to the house.

According to a spokesperson with the Noblesville Police Department, the man was then shot by an officer.

The man was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

No officers were injured in the incident.

No other details were immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.