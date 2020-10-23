Noblesville man, woman die in crash on SR 32

Police say they collided head-on west of Noblesville Thursday afternoon.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Noblesville man and woman were killed in a head-on crash on State Road 32 Thursday afternoon.

Police say Christopher B. Clark, 34, died when his Cadillac STS crossed the center line from the westbound lane near Willowview Road and struck a Kia Sorrento traveling east just before 1:30 p.m.

Clark and the driver of the Kia, Linda L. Farrand, 68, also of Noblesville, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

The Noblesville Police Crash Reconstruction Unit collected evidence and gathered information as part of the crash investigation.