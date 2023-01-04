Noblesville man, 25, struck and killed while changing tire on I-65

Miles Williams was reportedly changing a flat tire on his car when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville was killed in a crash in northwest Indiana Wednesday.

Miles Williams was outside of his vehicle near the 230 mile marker of Interstate 65 southbound around 9:45 a.m. when he and his Nissan Altima were struck by a southbound Chevrolet Equinox, state police said. Williams suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.

Investigators say Williams had pulled off of the left side of the interstate after his passenger-side rear tire went flat. He parked partially in the grass, but police said part of his car was still in the left travel lane of the interstate. He was attempting to change his tire when he was struck.

The Chevrolet came to rest in the grassy median after striking Williams and his car. There is no word if the driver, a 42-year-old man from Michigan, was injured in the crash.